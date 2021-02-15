Governors of Nigeria’s North-West Zone on Monday pledged to explore all available means to ensure the security of lives and property.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State made the commitment in Kaduna at a town hall meeting organised by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Masari, who spoke on behalf of the governors, noted that the security situation in the region has deteriorated; pointing out that the governors must work to ensure peace and stability.

“It is our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe,” he said, adding that communities should be adequately involved in ensuring security.

“Everybody must be on the same page. We must go back to our communities, build community relationships and restore what was lost.

“Ten years ago, the situation was not as bad as it is today, now communal life has broken down,’’ he said.

Masari, however, urged all governors in the country to take responsibility of protecting everyone, “irrespective of where they come from, ethnicity or religion”.

In his remarks, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, urged Nigerians to learn to live in peace, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

“Today, on behalf of northern governors, I welcome the new service chiefs while commending those who did their best and also prayed to see the end of the insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, noted that the high level delegation at the meeting underscored the importance with which the Federal Government attached to finding solutions to security challenges in the country.

He expressed the hope that the meeting will come up with a road map to end the security challenges in the country, which has affected the economy and livelihood of the people.

El-Rufai expressed concern over recent clashes in the South-West, which have raised tension and agitations.

“All of us the governors are going round, talking with stakeholders to calm people down,” he said.

He noted that security should be the number one priority of government and a collective responsibility of all.

The meeting was attended by all the governors in the zone, traditional rulers, security experts and other key stakeholders.