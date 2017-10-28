North-East: UN says 48% increase in Humanitarian Response Fund crucial

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said the 48 per cent increase in the Humanitarian Response Plan funding was key in addressing the North East development challenges.

The agency made this known in its monthly North East humanitarian situation report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the report, as at September, the HRP was 48 per cent funded, scaled up in the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund from 22 per as at April.

The report noted that this would go a long way in addressing some of the enormous humanitarian challenges in North Eastern Nigeria.

It stated that in February, the United Nations under the Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator launched the NHF, a Country-Based Pool Fund.

The Fund is to be managed by the UN OCHA in support of life-saving humanitarian and recovery operations in the region following activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

It stated that the NHF was timely and effective tool to support humanitarian action in Nigeria, allowing public and private donors to pool their contributions to enable the delivery of humanitarian lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people.

It stated that the funding must be sustained to enable humanitarian partners meet the growing needs of displaced persons.

According to the report, the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, established in 2017, is also enhancing multi-sectoral and multi-agency approaches by directing funding to strategic and jointly prioritized initiatives.

It said: “As one of the best funded pooled funds till date raising 25 million dollars, the first 10 million dollars disbursement was allocated to 15 prioritized projects covering protection, Shelter, Non Food Items, Health and Logistics in Borno and Adamawa States.

“The second allocation planned for this month aims to target key underfunded sectors to fill key gaps before the end of the year.

“The 2017 HRP appeals for $1.5 billion to target 6.9 million people for humanitarian assistance.

“This target is based on the capacity of humanitarian partners, the level and quality of humanitarian access to the most affected people in need and the insecure environment.

“It must be acknowledged that the dedicated fundraising efforts and systematic outreach to strategic donors, the Oslo Humanitarian Conference, the UN Security Council mission and the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund have helped increase visibility of the underfunded crisis.”

According to the report, by the end of July, over 90 humanitarian organisations have assisted over 4.5 million people with nutrition, food, shelter, health, education and water and sanitation support.

It stated that public partners, relief organisations and other key stakeholders involved in humanitarian response in Nigeria collectively expressed support for the establishment of the NHF as a strategic and vital tool to deliver the most urgent humanitarian relief.

It, however, noted that despite this progress, critical sectors such as Shelter, Non Food Items, Protection, Health and Education remain severely underfunded.

It stated that the humanitarian community in Nigeria acknowledged the need to step away from business as usual, and continue to make concerted efforts to strengthen Coordination, increase effectiveness and bridge humanitarian divides where possible.

