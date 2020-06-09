The North East National Assembly Caucus has retained Senator Danjuma Goje as its Chairman.

This was even as the the lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with Ministry of Aviation for leaving out the North East among the airports to be opened on June 21.

The meeting, in which Senator Goje was retained as Chairman, was attended virtually all the federal lawmakers from the North East.

Goje was the Chairman of the caucus in the eighth Senate.

In addition, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika was appointed as Secretary while Senator Aishatu Dahiru was appointed Treasurer.

The Caucus also congratulated Ahmad Lawan on his emergence as Senate President.

The Caucus reaffirmed its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of North East Development Commission.

The group also agreed to write a letter of commendation to the Board and Management of NEDC for its successful take off.

The Caucus also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the six state governors of the zone, security chiefs, religious leaders, traditional rulers and indeed all individuals in the effort to bring an end to the serious insecurity problem, especially insurgency, which has been bedevilling the North East for so many years.

The Caucus, while thanking Federal Government for the construction of Mambilla power project, however, urged the government to ensure speedy conclusion of the project in order to achieve desired economic, political and social benefit with minimum delay.