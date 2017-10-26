North East humanitarian crisis has no match worldwide – Ndume

Former Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Thursday described the humanitarian crisis in the North East region in Nigeria as one of the worst in the world.

Ndume made this known while briefing newsmen.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the signing into law of the North East Development Commission Bill.

He stated that the establishment of the commission would address underdevelopment in the region and rebuild places destroyed by insurgents.

Tracing the genesis of the bill, Ndume explained how he mobilized the Federal lawmakers from the North East to sponsor the bill, boasting that the problem of under-development in the region will be tackled effectively.

He assured that the emergence of the commission would effectively tackle the issue that the Presidential Initiative For North East could not.

He said there is going to be proper checks and balances to ensure that they will eliminate any form of mismanagement.

Ndume said: “I thank God and I feel excited.

“By signing the bill, the President made my day.

“I am really happy.

“This is a milestone in the history of my sojourn in the National Assembly.

“This is the first bill I initiated that got the support of all my colleagues.

“It was co-sponsored by my colleagues from the North East.

“The humanitarian crisis in the North East is enormous.

“I feel accomplished.

“We have done something that will help our people.

“Niger Delta case is different.

“The challenge was that of environmental degradation.

“It was a case of negligence.

“It was a case of addressing those challenges.

“The case of NEDC is different.

“We did not want this naturally.

“Disaster happened and we needed help.

“It was because of the disaster that I sponsored the bill.”

It could be recalled North East Development Commission Bill was passed by the National Assembly last year, but sent back to National Assembly in January 2017 for amendment.