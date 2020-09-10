Prominent leaders of the North Central geopolitical zone have pulled out of the Arewa Consultative Forum to form a new group: North-Central Peoples Forum.

The group, which was launched in Abuja, said the new body will serve as a non-partisan one with the primary objective of promoting peace and unity in the region.

The forum named former Minister and Senator, Jeremiah Useni, as the Chairman of its Board of Trustees; and former Minister of State for Health, Gabriel Adaku, as the Interim Chairman.

Addressing journalists, Useni said the new group is similar to the socio-political platforms which various regions use to fight for their interest.

He said: “It is in the light of the foregoing that it becomes imperative and pertinent for us as a zone to rise to the challenges and launch our own geopolitical platform from where we can draw the attention of relevant authorities on the need to address various socio-economic, political and securities challenges ravaging our zone.

“Those of you who are present here today should consider yourself as the voice and true representative of your people whom they have known to have at one time or the other represented them fully at various level.

“Therefore, no sacrifice will be too much on our side to give the people of the zone the peace and development they desire from us as their leaders.

“We will support and cooperate fully with the federal government for full and complete implementation of infrastructures, development projects situated in the zone and the involvement of the people of the zone in the national affairs of the country.”

Aduku said the North Central is facing unprecedented challenges of security and development.

The forum’s interim chairman said the leaders of the North Central are worried by the killings in the region, lamenting that “lives within the zone have ceased to be sacred”.