North-Central PDP endorses Saraki for 2023 Presidency

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party from the North-Central zone of the country, have endorsed former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as their candidate for Nigerian Presidency.

Speaking on Monday in Lafia, leader of the delegation, Iyorwuese Hagher, explained that it was time for the geo-political zone to produce the next president of Nigeria after it had over the years supported other regions to enjoy the highest position in the country.

He said, “The nation right now is so divided and fragmented, we need a uniting force which the north central is known for, to emerge and reunite the country again.

“Bukola Saraki is that young breed with wealth of experience at every cadre of governance to restore Nigeria to where we belong. We do not need an old man as president who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad”.

He appealed to other zones in the country who had enjoyed the support of the north central to emerge as president, to do everything within their powers to ensure that they support Bukola Saraki in 2023, saying that, he has the capacity to take the nation to greater heights.

“The North Central has played a key role in the political development of Nigeria. It is expected that the rest of Nigeria will respond to our agitation as it did to a similar one in the past by the South-South zone when the country then produced Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as president,” Iyorwuese added.

In his goodwill message, the North Central Chairman of the PDP, Theophilus Dakarshan, noted that the zone had been instrumental to the emergence of so many Presidents in Nigeria right from the first republic and pleaded for the support of all Nigerians to elect someone from the zone as President in 2023.

“The North Central zone had in the past given its unflinching support to other zones. We now appeal to them to reciprocate same to us,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of PDP in the state, Francis Orogu, thanked the party’s North Central stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring that someone from the party emerge as President in 2023 and assured that he was going to work with other leaders of the party in order to produce the best candidate to occupy the position.

Our correspondent reports that PDP leaders from across the six North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory were in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, for the endorsement of Bukola Saraki for 2023 Presidency.