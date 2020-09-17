The North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has distanced itself from the emergence of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) and its activities.

The forum made their decision known in a communiqué signed by Governor Sani Bello, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, after a virtual meeting.

The communiqué stated that members of the NCGF were never consulted collectively or individually, by those behind the emergence of NCPF, adding that the forum only saw the news in the media just like every other Nigerian.

It said that as governors of the North Central region, they were yet to be briefed about the objectives of the NCPF.

According to the communiqué, the forum stated categorically that its members are not part of the NCPF and will not participate in its activities.

It stated that the forum recognised the constitutional right of individuals and groups such as the NCPF to form lawful associations and pursue their aspirations.

”The forum reaffirmed its belief and commitment to the unity of the North as its remains strongly committed to the objectives of the Northern Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State,” it said.

The communiqué restates that the forum would continue to work for a sustainable socio-economic development of the North Central region and the progress of its people.

It added that the forum would also continue to welcome views, suggestions, recommendations and ideas that sought to promote the unity and development of the zone and the entire northern region, as well as the country at large.