North Central APC Forum asks northern leaders to apologise to Wike for opposing his ministerial appointment 

The North Central All Progressive Congress Forum has called on all the northerners, especially the leaders, who vehemently opposed the appointment of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to apologise to him.

The forum said the apology became necessary since Wike has proven his critics wrong that he is a performer and an achiever.

The forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, gave the advice on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Zazzaga said the FCT minister, within the period he assumed office, had turned Abuja around through the good work he is doing.

He said reports reaching the forum suggest that even those who vehemently opposed Wike’s appointment have now come to terms that the minister is actually performing and repositioning the city in terms of road construction, infrastructural development and security beef-up.

“So, if we all agree now that Wike is currently performing and doing well as the FCT minister, the most honourable thing to do is to openly acknowledge it.

“And let all those who vehemently opposed his appointment as the FCT minister because he is not from the north, come out openly and apologise to him.

“The FCT minister must not be from the north, as it is not stated in Nigerian constitution, and even if anyone should complain, it is we from the North Central under which Abuja falls.

“And as leaders of the ruling party (APC) from the north central, we are glad and confident to say that Wike is doing creditably well, even much more than our northern brothers who have held the position before now.

“We are therefore thanking President Bola Tinubu for making this incredible choice; by appointing Wike as the FCT minister.

“The President has seen in him what many of us did not see, and now Wike is proving to all that he is able and capable,”

He said the minister is also working hard to make inroads for the party in the South South.

“Recall that in September 2023, we called on Wike not to do anything or take any action that will be inimical to the interest of our party, the APC and the north central region, since he is coming from the PDP.

“We are therefore happy that Wike has listened to our caution and has not done anything of such, but is rather doing things for the progress of the party and the region.

“As a result, we are therefore calling on all to throw their weight behind Wike and support the good work he is doing, so that it would spur him to greater effort,” he said.

Zazzaga, who said their major interest is for the progress of the north central zone and to fight for its advancements, said it is for this reason that the forum filed a legal action against Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to take back the party’s national chairmanship position.

He called on all the party members from the region to pray for a successful outcome of their case fixed for July 5 for hearing.

He also urged Nigerians in general to support President Tinubu and his team to excel in their responsibilities and deliver the dividends of democracy to the nation.