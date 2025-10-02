Normative precepts for policing reform in Nigeria, by Jaye Gaskia

Context:

Nigeria is currently plagued with a myriad of security challenges, emanating from a plethora of factors, in particular around developmental failures and governance dysfunction.

From the activities of petty criminals, through those of organized crime syndicates operating on an industrial scale, to activities of Violent Extremist and Terrorist Groups, as well as those of insurgent separatist agitators and militants; the scope and scale of insecurity have become endemic, and assumed epidemic proportions; enough to pose existential threats to citizens and Communities across the country.

It is against this backdrop there has been increasingly strident calls for the rejigging and radical restructuring of the security architecture of the country.

Nestled within this public discourse is the conversation around Policing reform.

Justification:

The diversity of the country, and the size of the country with respect to the landmass and population, against the backdrop of a youth bulge, and amidst mass poverty, and collapse in basic social services delivery; have combined to create an enabling environment for rampant criminality, and one that is ultimately conducive for the adverse Mobilisation of grievances, and the attendant insecurity pandemic that has now become the existing and lived reality of the country.

Given the current situation, it has become incumbent to deeply reflect on the character of security architecture in the country, and on the urgency of Policing reform in the country.

Given the size and diversity of the country, and the character of the State as a Federation, it is clear that the continued existence of a Unitary, single, and monolithic police formation is a recipe for failure.

What is required is decentralized and devolved policing. But in order for this to be achieved certain steps are required to be taken.

Constitutional And Legislative Reform:

The time has come for the establishment and operationalization of multiple policing structures and mechanisms in the country.

Nigeria should move in the direction of having a minimum of 37 autonomous policing agencies – including a Federal Police Force, and 36 State Police Forces, one each for the 36 states of the federation.

This will require constitutional amendment to provide for the establishment of the Federal Police, and provide for the establishment of State Police Forces through enabling Acts of State Legislative Assemblies across the country.

The National Assembly will then need to, on the basis of the constitutional provisions enact two National Legislations – one will be an amendment of the Police Act 2020 into a Federal Police Act; while the second one will be A National Policing Act, which shall lay down the minimum criteria and operational standards for any component part of the federation to establish its own Police Force.

These minimum criteria and operational standards must include the necessity for recruitment based on residency rather than indigeneship; the requirement for professionalism; commitment to investment in equipping and training the force; commitment to investment in welfare of personnel; requirement for existence of independent citizens oversight mechanism (independent ombudsman), in addition to legislative oversight; requirement for adoption and operationalization of Human Rights Protocols in policing; mechanism for collaboration and coordination across jurisdictions – for instance in cross border crimes/crime prevention etc – that will involve more than one State police and the Federal Police working together; provisions on who takes the lead in multiple jurisdictions contexts, etc among others. Additionally, the National Policing Act, will include provisions, that will guide the relationship between the Federal Police and other national agencies with some policing mandate, including internal security agencies and departments like Customs, Corrections, Road Safety, VIO, Fire Department, and Civil Defense among others. This Act should also give credence to lead role of the Federal Police in Internal Security matters.

The enactment of legislation, by a state legislature, to establish a State police will have to be consistent with the provisions of the National Policing Act; and could be declared void to existent of its inconsistency.

The National Policing Act should also provide legislative basis for the existence of Community Watches at Community level, and their administration through apex structures at the Local Government level, as well as the relationship between these Community watches and the Federal and State Police.

Institutional Reform:

Aspects of institutional policing reform that have become urgent include the necessity for creating operational commands that are not only geographic, but that also includes a reflection of the security threats, and the law enforcement challenges to be addressed.

Thus, there will be a need to establish specialized operational units to address various threats – School safety, election safety, crowded places, intelligence, community relations, Human Rights, major crimes, etc among others.

In this regard, the Mobile Police Unit should be reconfigured into a specialized, tactical, highly trained, rapid response, unit for special operations and rapid deployment purposes.

State Police Forces may also establish such special operations, and rapid response units as well, to complement the operations of the regular force.

Community policing as a strategic approach, implies that the respective policing agencies shall undertake policing together with the committee, and this is where the existence and role of Community Safety Watches, under the supervision of Community institutions, and oversight of Local council authorities, come into play.

Safeguards And Oversight:

Formal and legally empowered mechanisms to enable safeguards and ensure independent oversight of policing, and of the Federal and State Police Forces will be required to be put in place to curb abuses, and policing impunity.

Independent Oversight Ombudsman commissions with representation from citizens groups, civil society, Communities, MSMEs, Trade Unions, Organized Private Sector, the Government (inclusive of executive, legislative and judicial representation); Faith based Organisations etc, among others; will be required to be established.

Clear, and accessible mechanisms and procedures for reporting abuse and complaints, investigating abuse and complaints, and punishing abuse and complaints must be established.

Human Rights Protection:

Protocols for respecting, protecting, and ensuring human Rights of citizens will require to be put in place by the federal and state Police agencies. These Policing Human Rights Protocols will guide the conduct of policing across the country.

Mechanisms and framework for oversighting the implementation of these protocols, should also be put in place.

The Mandate of the Human Rights Commission will need to be expanded to include investigation and punishment of human rights violations and abuses incidental to policing operations.

Ancillary Issues:

In order for the decentralization and devolution of policing to be effective, Policing, internal security, and corrections among others will need to be removed from the exclusive legislative list and placed in the concurrent legislative list.

Similarly a role should be created for Local Government Authorities and Communities in the management and oversight of State Police Forces.

Conclusion:

It is important to conclude with the proviso that while law enforcement is required, and has a key role to play in the management of crime and insecurity, the fundamental basis for security is the provisioning of the basic needs and welfare of citizens. This requires the effective and efficient delivery of adequate and accessible basic social services to citizens.

This can only be realized within the context of a paradigm shift around security, from State centric security to human and citizen centric security, within the context of the Human Security framework and strategic approach.