Normalcy returns to Abuja after alleged killing of cab driver by task force + photo

The FCT Police Command late on Wednesday said normalcy has been restored at Wuse and its environs following a misunderstanding that broke out between operatives of the Directorate of Road Transport Services Taskforce and cab operators close to Wuse Market.

The police said while it reiterates its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, members of the public are advised to always follow the right channel in expressing their grievances instead of resorting to self-help and causing damage to property.

It denied that any life was lost in the incident contrary to speculations making the rounds.

It also said nobody was injured.

The statement by DSP Anjuguri J. Manzah, its spokesperson, added: “It is also pertinent to state that some hoodlums who were trying to take advantage of the false rumour to cause problem in FCT have been arrested and investigation is in progress.

“Meanwhile, the Command enjoins residents to go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures have been deployed by the Command to protect lives and property in the territory.”