NOPRIN partners Police CRU to engage church on accountability policing

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria said it is now in a partnership with the Lagos State Police Command’s Complaint Response Unit to foster greater awareness of the Unit’s operations and encourage public engagement with its services.

NOPRIN Foundation confirmed the partnership in a statement signed by its Programme Officer, Precious Osinaku, on Thursday.

She said that as part of this partnership, a sensitisation session was held on November 17, 2024 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province.

Osinaku added: “The event was aimed at equipping the church community with the knowledge and tools needed to report incidents of police misconduct, seek redress, and contribute to improved accountability in policing.”

She explained that the CRU serves as a vital link between the police and the public, providing a safe and efficient platform for lodging complaints and ensuring that officers adhere to professional standards.

During the event, Osinaku and the CRU representatives, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Idris Mogaji, engaged the congregation, highlighting the importance of citizen participation in strengthening police accountability and promoting trust between law enforcement agencies and communities.

Osinaku stressed that through this collaboration, NOPRIN remains committed to advancing human rights, promoting security sector reforms, and ensuring that mechanisms like the CRU are accessible to all segments of society.

She further stated: “This project is supported by the Action Group on Free Civic Space with funding support from the Fund for Global Human Rights.”

