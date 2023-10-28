NOPRIN demands investigation as police allegedly kill father of three

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN), a nongovernmental organization, has demanded investigations into the shooting to death of one Chibueze Nwakor by policemen attached to Police Area Command, Onitsha, Anambra State.

NOPRIN’s Programmes Officer, Precious Osinaku, in a press statement, said that the policemen were led by Jude Utazi.

Osinaku described the incident as, “unprofessional and criminal actions of police officers led by Jude Utazi in Onitsha, Anambra State.”

The statement reads: “Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria strongly condemns the tragic and deeply disturbing incident in which police officers led by Jude Utazi and attached to Police Area Command, Onitsha, Anambra State allegedly shot and killed Chibueze Nwakor, an only son, husband and father to three children on the 13th of October 2023. This heart-wrenching incident has left the deceased’s family, including his wife and children, in a state of immense grief.”

Osinaku said that it was with heavy hearts that, “we call upon the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of lethal force by the officers involved.

“We demand accountability and justice for the victim’s family, as well as a review of police practices to prevent such practices from happening in the future.

“The loss of an innocent life is a grave and irrevocable injustice that deeply affects not only the victim’s family but also the community at large. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving family during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with them, and we call for peaceful and lawful means to seek justice.

“NOPRIN Foundation remains committed to advocating for justice, accountability, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all individuals from police misconduct.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with other stakeholders dedicated to reforming the Nigeria Police Force.”