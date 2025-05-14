NoNoiseJustSigns: Access Bank Unveils DiamondXtra Season 17

Access Bank has officially unveiled Season 17 of its flagship loyalty reward scheme, DiamondXtra, with a renewed promise to transform lives and deepen financial inclusion across Nigeria.

To mark the launch, the bank rewarded 165 lucky customers with cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N100,000 in onsite draws held at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

DiamondXtra is a hybrid account that merges the benefits of both savings and current accounts.

It allows customers to earn interest on deposits while maintaining full transactional functionality.

However, what sets the account apart is its unique reward mechanism—customers automatically qualify for periodic draws that offer life-changing prizes.

One of the major highlights of the new season is the return of the “Salary for Life” initiative, a beloved feature of past seasons.

Under this offer, selected winners will receive N200,000 every month for 15 years, amounting to a total benefit of N36 million per winner.

Speaking at the launch event, Adaeze Umeh, Unit Head, Consumer Banking at Access Bank, said: “We are excited to bring back ‘Salary for Life’ in response to customer demand.

“Winners will receive N200,000 monthly for the next fifteen years.

“In addition, this year we are introducing digital cluster draws through the Access More app.

“Customers can generate a referral code and share it with family and friends.

“Once a group of 50 qualifies, they’ll stand a chance to win N100,000 as a group.”

Umeh also revealed that of the 150 digital clusters planned for the season, 30 will be dedicated exclusively to women—a deliberate move to support the bank’s growing ‘W’ community, which focuses on empowering women through access to finance and opportunities.

Customer feedback played a pivotal role in shaping this year’s prize offerings.

According to Umeh, Access Bank routinely polls customers to determine the rewards they prefer.

She said: “The last time they asked for ‘Salary for Life’ was in 2019.

“Last year, they opted for cars, and we gave out cars.

“This year, about 40 percent of customers voted for ‘Salary for Life’, and we listened.”

Umeh further explained that three winners will be selected for the salary reward each quarter.

She said: “So far, 131 customers have won ‘Salary for Life’ in previous seasons.

“These new winners will be joining that exclusive community.

“We are significantly expanding the scope of rewards this season—from 4,000 winners in Season 16 to a target of 12,000 winners this year with a total sum of N228.7 million.

“That’s three times the number, and it reflects our commitment to mass-market inclusion and social impact.”

The bank has reported that DiamondXtra now boasts over five million account holders, and the bank aims to onboard at least one million more by the end of 2025.

“Our target is not just numbers,” Umeh said, adding: “We want every new and existing customer to experience excellent service, whether in person or digitally.

“With DiamondXtra, they enjoy interest, convenient banking, and life-changing rewards.”

Also speaking at the event was Olukemi Olayinka, Regional Sales Director at Access Bank, who emphasised the far-reaching impact of the initiative.

Olayinka said: “We are thrilled that 165 customers walked away with rewards today, including five individuals who won N100,000 each.

“Over 33,000 families have benefitted from DiamondXtra since inception.

“This is about making a difference.

“Beyond individual rewards, DiamondXtra is also helping entrepreneurs.

“The scheme now extends support to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) through business training, mentoring, and collateral-free loans.

“It’s more than just savings.

“We provide up to N10 million in loans based on turnover, without requiring collateral.

“We guide customers through business challenges, offering the kind of support that ensures sustainability.”

Olayinka added that the bank’s continuous reward programme also plays a role in driving financial inclusion.

She said: “Many people are joining the formal banking system for the first time because of DiamondXtra.

“We’ve acquired thousands of new accounts through this initiative, while also keeping our existing customers actively engaged.

“To join the winning train and stand a chance to win our mouth-watering cash prizes this season, simply dial *901*5# or walk into any of our branches nationwide to open a DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000.

“Remember, the more you save, the more chances of you winning in the monthly, quarterly or cluster draws.”

DiamondXtra continues to be rolled out across key regions in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, South West, and North Central, making it one of the country’s most far-reaching financial reward programmes.

As Access Bank continues to innovate around financial products with social impact, DiamondXtra stands out as a blueprint for combining banking with purpose, reinforcing the institution’s overarching goal of improving lives and communities across Africa.

