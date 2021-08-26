Noni Madueke signs new PSV four-year deal

Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Noni Madueke after the 19-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal with PSV Eindhoven.

The talented winger has been on the radar of a host of English clubs, including United, Spurs and Leicester, having starred in Holland after leaving the North London club three years ago.

The Englishman has already scored six goals in nine games for the Dutch outfit in front of scouts sent by the trio of clubs as well as Bayern Munich, Juventus, Roma and Atalanta.

However, Madueke had opted to stay put in Holland and has extended his contract at the Philips Stadion until 2025.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve noticed from everything that this is the best place to develop,” the youngster told the club’s official website.

“I therefore did not hesitate for a moment to stay here longer. I have felt at home at PSV from day one.

“We are going to make it a great time together in Eindhoven, with wonderful football evenings.”