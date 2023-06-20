Noni Madueke rules out Chelsea loan exit



Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has affirmed that a loan exit is “impossible” this summer and he is looking forward to working under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.



The 21-year-old joined the Blues in January from PSV Eindhoven for around £30m, but he endured a challenging start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring just one in seven starts and five substitute outings in the second half of the 2022-23 season.



Madueke was favoured by interim boss Frank Lampard towards the end of the campaign, though, and he is now relishing the opportunity to impress under Pochettino.



The Barnet-born winger has insisted that a possible temporary departure from Stamford Bridge is not on the cards this summer and he intends to return to the first-team set-up after representing England at the European Under-21 Championships this month.



“A loan spell would be impossible for both parties,” Madueke told the Evening Standard. “I’ve been brought in and there’s a plan for me at the club. I finished the season well, so next season is just about kicking on in the team and showing everyone the real me.”



Madueke added: “The expectation for me from the club and myself is for me to play – and play well – next year, and to keep developing as a player and a person.”



In a separate interview for Chelsea’s official website, Madueke has admitted that Stamford Bridge “feels like home” and the winger has already set out a number of personal targets for the new campaign.



“Chelsea definitely feels like home,” said Madueke. “The boys are great and we’ve got a really good harmony in the dressing room because we believe we’ll turn it around next season. It’s been a great few months of learning for me with some successes too, on an individual note.



“Everyone here has huge aspirations, individually and collectively, but I feel like the process we’re in right now is just about getting a little bit better every day, getting better every game, and growing closer. It’s for the future – we are trying to build the foundations now for a successful club and team.



“Next season for me is just about becoming one of the top players in my position in the league.”



On Chelsea’s long-term vision, Madueke added: “The project here was something I was very aware of and was something I thought was good.



“Chelsea has never really been a project club, just a winning club, but nowadays you can’t just win without a plan.



“Gone are the days when the big clubs just used to dominate all the time. It’s different, you need to strategise, and I feel like that’s what the owners and the staff and the technical staff are doing. So we as players just need to buy in and I’m sure sooner rather than later we’ll be very successful.”



Madueke is one of a plethora of attacking options at Pochettino’s disposal, and Chelsea have since bolstered their ranks with the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku for a reported €60m (£51m).



However, the Blues are expected to offload a number of first-team starts this summer, including Kai Havertz who has been strongly linked with a move to London rivals Arsenal.



Hakim Ziyech is believed to be edging closer to joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, while Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also face uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge.