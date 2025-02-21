None of 31 requests to create new states met constitutional requirements – Deputy Speaker

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, Hon Benjamin Kalu, has revealed that none of 31 requests received for the creation of new states met the constitutional requirements.

Kalu made the revelation Friday at the commencement of a 2-day retreat for members of the constitution review committee of the House holding at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He also revealed that the parliament has received over 200 bills seeking the alterations of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

The Deputy Speaker said that the bills reflect the collective commitment to refining governance in Nigeria, with some of them progressing to the second reading stage and others remaining at the first reading at the moment.

The committee’s objectives for the retreat included reviewing bills, incorporating input from consultants, familiarising members with bill contents, prioritising bills based on national interest, and preparing for zonal public hearings and a joint/harmonisation meeting with the Senate.

The bills, already categorised into thematic areas, are aimed at addressing a wide range of issues, including federal structure and power devolution, local government autonomy, public revenue, fiscal federation, revenue allocation, and electoral reforms.

Kalu said: “Distinguished colleagues, currently we have 151 House bills before us. But I’m sure these numbers are the last count before the recent additions. My office has been told that there are about 250 constitutional amendment bills that will pass through the House for this committee.

“This bill reflects our collective commitment to refining governance in Nigeria. While some have progressed to the second reading stage, others remain at the first reading stage. But it is our intention that by the time we are done with our conversation during this retreat, we progress those bills at the first reading stage for them to be given expedited hearing.

“The compilation process has revealed instances of duplication—whether by sponsors or overlapping subject matters.

“This necessitates meticulous harmonisation to streamline efforts and eliminate redundancy. To aid our analysis, bills have been categorised into thematic areas, and our consultants have conducted thorough reviews, offering insights to guide prioritisation.

“The thematic areas include: Federal Structure and Power Devolution, Local Government/Local Government Autonomy, Public Revenue, Fiscal Federation, Revenue Allocation, Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security Architecture, Comprehensive Judicial Reforms, Electoral Reforms, Gender Issues, Human Rights, and State Creation”.

Kalu also said that the committee has received 31 requests for state creation.

He, however, said that none of the applications met the constitutional requirements, prompting an extension of the submission deadline to March 5, 2025, to enable the applicants to fulfil the relevant provisions.

“Although we received 31 requests for state creation, none of the requests met the requirements. Thus, we have since extended the submission to the 5th of March 2025”, Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker also announced that a situation room will be established to collate and address other concerns of Nigerians in the course of the constitution amendment process, urging the lawmakers to ensure that the people are carried along.

He said: “Unlike before, let me announce that we will partner with PLAC to open a situation room. A situation room that will be there to take and monitor the operations of the various other engagements.

‘Questions you cannot address, the Secretariat will move those questions to the situation room where some of us will be having access to address all concerns.

“This situation room will also ensure that we publish all the engagements.

“Today’s retreat offers an opportunity to engage deeply with these bills and prepare for stakeholder consultations nationwide.

“As legislators, we must ensure the voices of Nigerians are reflected in our constitutional reforms. As we deliberate, I urge you to approach this task with diligence, objectivity, and patriotism.

“The success of this review process hinges on our collective dedication to national progress.”

Kalu added that the committee will soon embark on zonal public hearings within the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

