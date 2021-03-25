The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Nigerian Custom Service, over non-rendition of the audited financial accounts to the office of the Audit General of the Federation from between 2017 and 2019 financial years.

The Committee being chaired by Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke (PDP-OSUN) handed down the ruling while grilling the management of the agency led by Comproller of Customs, S I Ibrahim on the audit queries raised against the agency by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Ibrahim had told the Committee that the reports were being delayed by the external Auditor engaged by the Agency and that the auditor had promised to make the reports available soon which the Committee turned down but requested for a specific time the reports would be ready for rendition.

The NCS representative then pleaded for more time for the external Auditor to complete his job to facilitate the rendition.

Consequently, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Oke, rule that the Auditor of the NCS should appear before the Committee to come and brief the parliament why audited accounts of the Agency were being delayed for three years following a motion moved to that effect by a member of the Committee.

Hon Oke stated that this became necessary so as to give the NCS chance of fair hearing on the audit query raised by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation against the Service.