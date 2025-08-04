Close Menu
Non-Payment of Entitlements : Retired soldiers protest in Abuja, occupy Ministry of Finance

Ganiyu Mubarak

Scores of retired military personnel on Monday  staged a peaceful protest in Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory over the non-payment of their  entitlements

 The ex-servicemen  in military camouflage reportedly took over the main gate of the Federal Ministry of Finance located at the Central District area of Abuja unannounced and occupied the place after barricading the main entrance gate

 It was gathered that the retired soldiers were demanding the immediate payment of outstanding shortfalls in their Gratuity, Security Debarment Allowance (SDA), and Parking Allowance.

 It was  observed that the prompt arrival of a senior military officer at the scene to appeal to the angry  protesters could not stop the protest as they remained adamant and refused to vacate the entrance, insisting their demands must be met before any dialogue could commence.

