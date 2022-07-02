Non-Disclosure of Assets: Group to publish names of defaulters

An international civil and not for profit organisation, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, has disclosed that its research has shown that a great number of government agencies in Nigeria do not observe the guidelines of the Code of Conduct Act as instructed by the law.

The group, in a statement it issued on Friday, alleged that most of the defaulters of the Act are political office holders.

It has therefore asked the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, to bring them to book.

This was disclosed by the organisation in its reaction to issues relating to violations of asset declaration Act, alleging that many government workers as well as political office holders, including politicians seeking elections, have failed to declare their assets through the filling of asset declaration form as expected by the provision of law in accordance with the Code of Conduct Act.

The organisation said that government workers, especially political office holders, who have tried to comply, are also not always truthful to the law in completing the declaration of assets form.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in his reaction said, the group will be working in partnership with the Code of Conduct Tribunal to ensure that the law of declaration of assets is strictly adhere to in government organisations.

Ajulo said: “The Code of Conduct Tribunal is a constitutional body established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and duly empowered to try public officials for breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

“The Tribunal is further empowered to impose any of the following punishments;

Vacation of office or seat in any Legislative house, as the case may be; disqualification from membership of a legislative house and from holding of any public office for a period not exceeding ten years; and seizure and forfeiture to the State of any property acquired in abuse or corruption of office.

“The CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, is doing tremendous work and we are, in partnership with him, compiling the list of violators of this law and ready to publish it at the end of the process and will accordingly drag them before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) thereafter.”

The group said it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to collaborate with the agencies of government to ensure smooth operation for the greater good of the country.

It said citizens are expected to cooperate with the guiding rules and regulations, which have been established to promote accountability for the betterment of the country and the people.

Ajulo said: “Declaration of assets at the CCB is no news to any public office holder. We all must play our parts in the development of this country. Nigeria will not develop with many violators of the law managing the affairs of government.

“Therefore, we are giving government workers, especially political office holders who are yet to declare their assets to choose the path of integrity and do that within the window of opportunity of the next seven days after which, we will publish the list of defaulters and serve them the necessary letters to face the CCT.

“It is right to say that any public office holder or politician seeking election who finds it hard to act in accordance with the rule of law cannot be a good representation of the people, and such person does not deserve to be in government, either by election or appointment.”

The organisation said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has less than a year in government, hence the need for the CCT to act now, adding that it will be a guide for potential public officer holders in the next administration.