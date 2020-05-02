The Lagos State Waterways Authority says no boat operator will be allowed on waterways without strict compliance to the new water transport guidelines to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said only operators that meet up with the new guidelines would operate as from Monday.

Emmanuel advised the commercial boat operators and all waterways users to strictly adhere to the new guidelines for the operations of water transportation system in the state.

According to him, the new guidelines are aimed at curtailing the spread of deadly virus in the state.

He said: “The Agency has consulted and communicated with all stakeholders including Terminal Operators and the leadership of Association of Tourist Boat and Water Transport of Nigeria, (ATBOWATON), LAGFERRY and other private boat operators.

“We did this to make stakeholders further enlighten their members and staff on the proactive safety measures put in place by the State government.

“No ferry would be allowed to operate except those that comply strictly to all precautionary measures.”

The General Manager said it had become compulsory for operators to ensure disinfection of ferries before embarking on trips.

Emmanuel said loading of passengers should not be more than 60 per cent of boat capacity, with provision of hand sanitisers and wearing of face mask by all waterways users.

He added: “Terminal operators are also mandated to provide hand washing equipment with soap for the use of everyone coming into the terminal while also ensuring social distancing rule within their premises.

“LASWA will not hesitate to sanction any operator that disobeys the government directive which takes effect from Monday, May 4, 2020.

“Our Water Guards would be on standby at every jetty and terminal to ensure compliance while the LASWA Monitoring Team and Marine Police will be on regular patrol of the waterways to apprehend violators.”

Emmanuel solicited the support of all boat operators and passengers in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the water transport sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on April 27 announced a “gradual easing” of COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from May 4 after a four-week lockdown of the areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.

By Monday, residents of Lagos and Abuja would have been on lockdown to contain spread of the global pandemic for five weeks.