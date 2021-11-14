Subscribe
News

Nomthi Odukoya, Liquorose feature in this week’s THEWILL Downtown

I woke up to shocking news of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya’s death, and it reminded me how uncertain and fleeting life can be. Shakespeare called it, a brief candle. But Pastor Nomthi was more than a candle, lighting up the lives of many women and children, through her powerful books addressing bullying, gender equality, and other life lessons. I do believe in God, but when a good person dies, I am forced to ask questions, until, like the rest of us, I come to accept it.
Reading the beautiful tributes to Nomthi has me in my feelings. May she rest in peace and may the family be comforted.

This week on THEWILL Downtown @thewilldowntown, we speak to this year’s first runner-up of popular reality TV programme, Big Brother Naija, Roseline Ejife, better known as Liquorose @liquorose. She exudes a rather quiet demeanour but in that quietness lies a steely strength and resilience. From her first few weeks in the house, she caught the undivided attention of Nigerians and Africans, gathering quite a fanbase. Now that she is out, the sky is the limit. Read all about her plans on pages 8 through to 10.

Our fashion pages have the perfect guides to pulling off the uniform dressing trend, while Downtown Confidential (our sex age), remains steamy with tantric sex this week. Oddbod And The City @oddbodandthecity is back with exciting adventures, and Hotspot reviews Villa Monument @villamonumentvi. You should visit it sometime.

Seeing as it’s World Diabetes Day today, we look into the disease and suggest ways of keeping, or managing it. Don’t miss our movie review page, and an interesting feature on how reality shows paved the way for celebrities at home and abroad.

Until next week, enjoy your read.

Photography: @graphedbyblue
Creative Direction by the Editor: @onahluciaa
Wardrobe: @firstladyng
Make up: @didysignature
Hairstylists: @akcandy ,  @braidwithglory247
Styled by @wear.it.like.ozic.

