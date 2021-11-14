Nomthi Odukoya, Liquorose feature in this week’s THEWILL Downtown

Reading the beautiful tributes to Nomthi has me in my feelings. May she rest in peace and may the family be comforted.

This week on THEWILL Downtown @thewilldowntown, we speak to this year’s first runner-up of popular reality TV programme, Big Brother Naija, Roseline Ejife, better known as Liquorose @liquorose. She exudes a rather quiet demeanour but in that quietness lies a steely strength and resilience. From her first few weeks in the house, she caught the undivided attention of Nigerians and Africans, gathering quite a fanbase. Now that she is out, the sky is the limit. Read all about her plans on pages 8 through to 10.

Our fashion pages have the perfect guides to pulling off the uniform dressing trend, while Downtown Confidential (our sex age), remains steamy with tantric sex this week. Oddbod And The City @oddbodandthecity is back with exciting adventures, and Hotspot reviews Villa Monument @villamonumentvi. You should visit it sometime.

Seeing as it’s World Diabetes Day today, we look into the disease and suggest ways of keeping, or managing it. Don’t miss our movie review page, and an interesting feature on how reality shows paved the way for celebrities at home and abroad.

Until next week, enjoy your read.

Photography: @graphedbyblue

Creative Direction by the Editor: @onahluciaa

Wardrobe: @firstladyng

Make up: @didysignature

Hairstylists: @akcandy , @braidwithglory247

Styled by @wear.it.like.ozic.