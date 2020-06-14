Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has expressed shock over the death of a former Nigerian beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo.

Ighodalo died on Sunday of apparent cardiac arrest in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akindele took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to Ighodalo, describing her as a good friend, who impacted on her life and career.

Akindele said that Ighodalo helped her in promoting the “Jenifa brand” and taught her to be classy and decent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ighodalo was the wife of Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity Church, based in Lagos.

The late Ighodalo ran an events company, Elizabeth R, alongside her foundation, Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation, during her lifetime.

Akindele wrote: “So confused!! Don’t know what to write!! Ibidun you were a good friend, you supported my brand when I was very low.

“You helped position the Jenifa brand. You taught me how to be classy and decent. You were always there for me.

“Ha!! Why? We can’t question you oh Lord!!! Rest in peace my beautiful sister. May God comfort uncle’s heart.”