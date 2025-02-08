Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh celebrates 70th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, on Friday celebrated his 70th birthday anniversary.

He took to his Instagram page: @osuofia_nkemowoh, to celebrate the milestone, saying: “Chi efogo, and it is my 70th birthday.

“What else can I say?

“To God be all the glory.

“Special thanks to you all for being part of this journey.

“I love you all.”

Some celebrities took to the comment section of the post to celebrate Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia.

Uche Elendu said: “Happy birthday, my John Bull… 70 looks amazing on you, uncle.”

Also, Susan Peters wrote: “Happy birthday.”

Shan George also wrote: “Happy birthday, uncle Nkem. May your days be long and your bones be strong. More grace, sir.”

Actor Freddie Leonard said: “Happy birthday, Icon Living.”

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ezekiel Osemudiame, known as Brighto, wrote: “Happy birthday to you, sir. Congratulations for coming this far.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Owoh, also a comedian and singer, was born on February 7, 1955.

In 2008, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He won the award for his role in a Nigerian film: “Stronger than Pain.”

In 2017, he was also honoured with the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award at its 13th edition.

