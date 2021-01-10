Nollywood veteran actress, Victoria Inyama, revealed that she has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

The actress, who presently resides in the UK, disclosed this on her Instagram page: @victoriainyama, where she stated that she rather go through this than her children.

According to her, she has been down with the virus for three weeks and is still hospitalised.

She wrote: “Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude…thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown………l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc….

” I would rather go through this than my children 🤦🏽‍♀️.

“What a Christmas and New Year…,what a 2021🤢🤢🤢

COVID-19 is a terrible terrible virus ….l can’t even explain…..So exhausting….3 weeks and still counting……

“Thanks to @Idn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_ valley_hospital @ tiko4guvnor 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽@[email protected] wonuola.aki akintola

“This too shall pass……,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan, @flexherbl: said: Get well, Soon! A very quick recovery to you madam!”

Another fan: @tomiwasage, said: “Oh oh, so sorry Sis. But you’re a fighter, and you shall beat COVID!!!! Alleluyah.”

@dada.bolanle_bolly said: “Get well soon..the Lord is your strength.”

@gabsokunowo, in a reaction, said: “The Lord is your strength! Get well soon Beautiful, we are praying for u.”

Similarly, @vincentenyeama001 said: “Be strong and get well soon.”

@kominoma said: “Praying for you .”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that quite a number of Nigerian showbiz personalities have contracted the virus.

While some have recovered others are yet to.

NAN.