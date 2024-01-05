Nollywood veteran actor, Olofa Ina, is dead

Popular Nollywood veteran, Chief Adedeji Aderemi, professionally known as Olofa Ina, is dead.

A Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, confirmed the passing of Olofa Ina in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Balgun wrote: “Goodnight legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”

Film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also confirmed his demise.

Oloketuyi did so on his social media handles.

Aderemi, who is the Sobaloju of Edeland, was 73.

He is a renowned name in contemporary Yoruba theatre and film circle.

He is also famous for the rich Yoruba proverbs and idioms that punctuate his lines in various films and stage plays.

He was born into the family of the late Chief AbdulSalam Aderemi and late madam Aisha Aderemi of Jagun-Olukosi compound, Ede in Osun State on May 15, 1950 during the reign of the late Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the then Timi of Ede.