Veteran Nollywood thespian, Jimoh Aliu, aka Aworo is dead.

The former President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners died on Thursday at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

According to a family source, he died at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

It was gathered that the body of the late popular actor will be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state where he would be laid to rest.

Aworo who has produced popular drama such as Irinkerindo, Ajalu, Arelu, was producing the first of his five-movie project, Olowo Ite, before he died.

Before foraying into full time acting, he got enlisted into the Nigerian army ,where he worked in the entertainment department.

Born in Okemesi-Ekiti, the deceased began acting in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group and left in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party, in Ikare, Ondo State.