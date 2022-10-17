Nollywood stars, stakeholders  honour Azuh Amatus at FAMOUS FACES unveiling

It was the gathering of Nollywood heavyweights at the recent unveiling of Azuh Amatus’ two new books, FAMOUS FACES (1&2).

The high octane books presentation, which held elaborately inside the expansive marquee of the prestigious Colonades Hotels, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, October 9, was hugely attended by leading Nollywood stars and stakeholders.

Nollywood top players present at the very colourful and memorable ceremony ably chaired by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina included multi-talented entertainer and revered thespian, Segun Arinze, who also doubled as the host of the grand gathering.

Others were: Chinedu Ikedieze famously known as Aki, Ejike Asiegbu, Victor Osuagwu, Okey Ogunjiofor, Lilian Amah-Aluko, Jennifer Eliogu, Zik Zulu-Okafor, boss of FAD FM/AIFF founder, Fidelis Duker and vice president of the Association of Movie Producers, Queen Blessing Ebigieson.

Also in attendance at the razzmatazz filled outing that had Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the general overseer of Illumination Assembly and vice presidential candidate of NNPP, as the religious father of the day were: top actress and TV personality, Tricia Eseigbe, Chidi Nwokeabia, Chima Okoroji, Mike Nliam, Ifeanyi Ezekwe alongside music stars, Alex O and Zubby Enebeli.

Also present were comedians MC Ice Water and Moran Cee.

FAMOUS FACES is now selling nationally and internationally with a cover price of N10k, for both volumes.