Nollywood producers get digital boost as YouTube hosts TV/film workshop in Lagos

Nigerian TV and film producers gathered in Lagos on Friday for YouTube’s first-ever TV/Film Day, a one-day workshop designed to equip the country’s top storytellers with new strategies for reaching global audiences in the digital era.

Hosted at Google’s Lagos office, the event brought together broadcasters, production companies, and Nollywood creators for a deep dive into how the industry can leverage YouTube’s tools to optimize long-form content, export stories, and build sustainable businesses online.

Sessions featured case studies from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, including a spotlight on Channel Four and Fanatiks, alongside practical training on content optimization and audience engagement. Discussions also explored the fast-growing trend of connected TV, with new data showing that over 2 million Nigerians now watch YouTube on their living room screens.

Opening the event, Tarek Amin, Director for YouTube in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, highlighted the significance of the moment:

“The old gates are coming down. We are in the midst of an ever evolving media landscape, and Nigerian creators are at the heart of it. For the first time, producers can bypass the traditional system and connect directly with global audiences. Your content can travel from a studio in Lagos to a living room in London or New York. This is about ownership, about building a direct relationship with fans, and about creating sustainable businesses. Together, we can take African content to every corner of the globe.”

Nigeria’s entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, fueled by a youthful, digitally savvy population. YouTube’s platform reflects this shift: watch time in Nigeria grew more than 55 percent year-on-year as of October 2024, and over 70 percent of viewing for Nigerian-produced content now comes from outside the country.

Miebaka Anga, Strategic Partner Manager at YouTube, also served as a facilitator during the sessions. “This is a great opportunity to get hands-on with our partners,” Anga said. “We’re not just providing a platform; we’re providing the strategies and expertise to help them navigate this new media environment and achieve their business goals.”

Among the prominent voices at the event was Nollywood star and producer, Bolaji Ogunmola, who shared her perspective on the importance of adapting to changing viewing habits. In a comment, she noted, “As filmmakers, the screen no longer means only the cinema or television set. For many Nigerians, YouTube is the new TV. It is where audiences discover stories, share them, and build fandoms that reach across borders.”

The event concluded with a networking session where producers discussed new partnership opportunities and strategies for scaling Nigerian storytelling on global platforms.

The Lagos TV/Film Day follows earlier YouTube-led initiatives such as the YouTube for FilmMakers event in 2024, Celebration of Nollywood in 2023, the YouTube Black Voices Fund, and training programs across Africa, all part of YouTube’s broader commitment to empowering African creators with the tools to reach new audiences and grow their businesses.

