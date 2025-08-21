Nollywood movie: ‘A Reason To Trust,’ ignites YouTube

The Nigerian movie industry globally known as Nollywood is currently agog with the release of the fast paced thriller movie: “A Reason To Trust,” on YouTube.

To view this heart-pounding and pulsating newly-released, movie filled with intrigues, tension and suspense, visit: Mikeremymoviestv, on YouTube.

According to veteran Nollywood actor, Mike Onwuemezie, who equally doubles as the producer of the well scripted and professionally shot movie: “‘A Reason To Trust’ has surpassed all expectations since it was uploaded on our YouTube channel recently.

“We are calling and urging all lovers of quality Nollywood movies to visit our YouTube channel to watch and enjoy this spectacular film.

“I can assure you that after watching for the first time, you’d love to watch again and even refer family members and friends to do the same.

“It’s a very captivating and spellbinding movie.”

The theme of the movie revolves around distrust and its attendant consequences for all the key characters and players in the movie.

Rex Ogbonnah, the Director of A Reason To Trust, said: “Imagine what happens when a newly married woman begins to suspect her lovey-dovey husband of cheating without any evidence.

“The consequences are very severe and dangerous.”

From the stable of Mike Remy Movies, the film features tested thespians such as Mike Onwuemezie, Achonye Ifunanya, Christian Chinonso, and Ifeyinwa Enyochasu.

Onwuemezie is also the executive producer of the flick, which was shot at various locations within Lagos and its environs.

