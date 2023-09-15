Nollywood ‘lesbian’ actress, Cindy Amadi, is dead

Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi, is dead.

Her death was announced on the Instagram account of a movie in which she partook: “Ife,” which is on lesbianism.

Amadi co-starred in the movie with MTV’s Shuga’s Uzomaka Aniunoh.

The film was directed by Nse Ikpe-Etim’s sister, Nyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

The statement on Instagram on Thursday read: “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie 💔.

“Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever. She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing💔.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy💔. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever. 🕊️💔😢🙏🏾.

“#GoneTooSoon 💔.”