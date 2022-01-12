Nollywood Jim Iyke’s ‘The Gift in the Odds’ for launch

Nollywood actor and producer, Jim Iyke, says his authorial debut: “The Gift in the Odds,” will be launched on February 1.

The renowned actor took to his Instagram page: @jim.iyke, to announce the lunching of his book to his fans and well wishers.

He also made known the availability of the book for pre-order.

The book has a success-guide themed book, named: “Walking Through Walls,” which happens to be the first volume in his new book series.

Iyke wrote: “And unto serious matters, ‘The Gift in the Odds,’ My authorial debut launches February 1 2022.

“Pre order on Amazon Kindle, apple books and kobo. This book will change your life, i promise #Authorchronicle.”

Meanwhile, Amazon stated that “The Gift in the Odds” is an exclusive inside look into the unconventional mind of one of Africa’s most beloved celebrities.

The author, using his wit and candour, shared his unique perspectives on some of the paramount issues in today’s world.

Amazon said: “With his life and experiences as the backdrop, he pointed at the searchlight on our traditions, patterns and constraints.”

Iyke, who joined the Nigerian movie industry over 20 years ago, is also known as Nollywood’s bad-boi because of the characters he has played in various movies.

His latest and debut movie production: “Bad Comments,” addresses the impact of cyberbullying.

The actor owns a movie production company: “Untamed Productions,” which he started in 2007.

The Nollywood bad-boi also has a flare for music and owns a music label: “Untamed records.”

This led to his album, titled: “Who Am I?” featuring 2face Idiaba and Sound Sultan.

Apart from Iyke being an actor and a singer-songwriter, he is also into charity with his Jim Iyke’s Foundation for Children with Special Disabilities.