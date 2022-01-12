Nollywood icon, Femi Adebayo becomes StarTimes brand ambassador

Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo has been appointed as a brand ambassador by digital-TV platform, StarTimes.

The filmmaker was unveiled by StarTimes on Monday.

The endorsement deal reinforces StarTimes commitment to broader investment in local content.

Femi Adebayo, who enjoys cult followership in the movie industry, will be instrumental in strengthening the bond between the brand and its customers.

StarTimes opted to identify with the actor because of his strong connection with entertainment lovers. StarTimes recently made a broader commitment to Nollywood with the production of two-hit series, Ile-Alayo, and Okirika. Both series gained massive viewership on StarTimes when they were released in December. Ile-Alayo was produced by Femi Adebayo.

Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian said Femi Adebayo is an actor who exhibits all that StarTimes, an affordable digital-TV platform, stands for.

“StarTimes made digital-TV entertainment available to all homes and has continued to offer unmatched service delivery to every household, irrespective of income level.

“Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans. We are delighted to have Femi Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Femi has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership. We have decided to work with the veteran actor who also shares our core values in terms of dedication, service, and quality entertainment.”

On his part, Femi Adebayo said, “StarTimes offers something tasty. It resonates with the kind of entertainment that Femi Adebayo always doles out. I am happy to represent the StarTimes brand.”