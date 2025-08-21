Nollywood filmmaker killed after he was kidnapped

Popular Nollywood producer and film director, Victor Tobechukwu Okoli, better known as Vic Matt, has died days after his abduction in Enugu State.

The Nollywood filmmaker and director was also the manager and close friend of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Bright.

According to available information, Vic Matt was kidnapped on Friday near Ntachi Osa, a busy and popular spot in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, but was later confirmed dead after being shot.

His passing has left many in the Nigerian film industry shocked and grieving.

The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker, Ben Cassie, on Instagram, who described Vic Matt as a dedicated filmmaker known for his integrity in an industry often marked by rivalry and deceit.

She remembered him for his calm demeanour, intelligence, and commitment to producing quality films, as well as for offering encouragement and support to peers.

Cassie wrote; “In an industry of snakes and scorpions.

“You stood different.

“All you wanted was to make good films.

“You were a cool, calm and intelligent one.

“To be kidnapped and killed is a very heart wrenching way to leave this earth.

“For all the times you made me laugh and looked out for me, thank you.

“NB: If you think I have something you desperately need, tell me directly or indirectly, I will stay far from it or hand it over to you.

“Chukwu ga ewetalu m ozo.

“Life is no competition.

“Being poisoned twice and unable to walk for a while is enough, you can all stop at that.

“I have no strength to fight anyone, I just want to shoot good films walahi.

“I’m tired.

“We can all live and prosper.

“Goodnight Vic.”

Post Views: 2