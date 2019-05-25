The Nigerian Film Corporation says it has trained more than 100 youths, drawn from the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory on film and video production.

The Managing Director, NFC, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, said that the training was a flagship programme of the corporation, designed to raise young professionals in the film and video sector.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the four-day intensive training ended on Saturday in Abuja, with a closing ceremony where the granduants received Certificates of Participation.

The special training workshop was organised by NFC in collaboration with Senator Phillip Aduda, Senator representing FCT, as part of his empowerment programme for youths in the territory.

Paticipants were taught the basics and rudiments of Scripting and Acting, Digital Cinematography, Directing and Production Management.

Other courses include: Digital Editing for Film and Television, Digital Photography as well as Production Skills for Television and Commercials.

Maduekwe, who was represented by Mr Sanusi Sambo, Director of Finance and Accounts at the corporation, advised the graduating youths to maximise the experience garnered from the training toward creating jobs for themselves and others.

He said: “Attention is now being placed on entrepreneurial skills and capacity building as a way of addressing societal vices.

“This explains why NFC has developed a robust template that enables it to partner and collaborate with public and private agencies on a sustainable basis.

“The courses were carefully designed to make participants self employed and as well become employers of labour.

“I appreciate Distinguished Sen. Phillip Aduda, for initiating this special training programme for youths of the FCT.

“NFC will continue to facilitate special training and capacity building programme across the country, and this we are determined to achieve through partnerships and collaborations.”

He, however, commended the youth for painstakingly going through the capacity building programme, adding that the feat would position them as young professionals above their equals.

Speaking, Aduda promised to put plans in place to sustain the capacity building partnership with NFC toward empowering youths in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said: “We hope to make FCT a hub of entertainment like Lagos is doing and that is why we shall continue this unique workshop for our youths.”

Also, Miss Victoria Ishaya, from Kuje Area Council, who graduated from the Acting and Script Writing course, praised the organisers for the training.

She, however, called on political leaders at all levels to give special attention to youth empowerment in their localities.

She said: “Our senator has really been empowering youths in the FCT, and I am specially happy to be a part of this very capacity building programme that he sponsored.

“If every politician empowers youths in their respective areas, they will become self-employed, that way, it will go a long way in reducing youthful vices.”

Yahaya Mustapha, who took a course in Photography at the workshop, said: “ I have always desired to be a professional photographer and that dream has come to pass through this special training”.