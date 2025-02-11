Nollywood agog as ‘Not My Valentine’ premieres on YouTube + Trailer

Lovers of quality and entertaining movies are currently excited and counting down patiently for the world premiere and global release of one of the latest films from Nollywood: “Not My Valentine,” on February 14.

February 14 is a special and unique day globally celebrated as St. Valentine’s Day, or more romantically put: Lovers Day.

The suspense and intrigues filled movie premieres exclusively on wave-making FumingLyon Network on YouTube, amid glitz, glamour and grandeur.

Starring sensational social media entertainers such as: Chris Isibor, Adaeze Ajah, Desmond Bryce, Olotu Sunday, among others, “Not My Valentine” tells the captivating and riveting tale of unending betrayal, greed, lust, evil machinations, and murder.

Shedding more light on the movie, which trailer is currently serenading movie buffs on YouTube, the Executive Producer, Priscilla Fadele, said: “Max inherits his late mother’s bar, Avalanche, and all he wants is to sell it.

“But Angela, the bar’s fiercely loyal manager, has other plans.

“Their clash is just the beginning of a wild ride filled with accidental death, a security guard with delusions of grandeur, and the looming pressure of a Valentine’s Day performance.

“As Max, Angela, and a colourful cast of characters try to navigate the escalating chaos.”

Also speaking, the youthful director cum writer of the beautifully scripted film, Charles Umoinyang, said: “Not My Valentine delivers a darkly comedic take on family, grief, and the unexpected turns life can take.

“It’s a must watch movie for lovers of quality and entertaining Nollywood films.”

Beautiful Fadele, also an actress, boldly “warns” movie lovers that “Not My Valentine” is not just a love story.

She added: “This movie is more than a love story.

“I won’t say much until you visit our YouTube channel: FumingLyon Network, this February 14, which we all know and celebrate as Valentine’s Day, to relax and entertain yourself alongside family and friends with ‘Not My Valentine’.

“I can assure you that you’d want to watch it again, after seeing it for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Not My Valentine, from the stable of FumingLyon Network Production, was painstakingly produced by Jemila Akinwale.

The trailer: https://youtube.com/@fuminglyonnetwork?si=Pfq1XKasuHDPDpyn

