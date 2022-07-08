Nollywood actresses in name calling, fight dirty in public

Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings, have washed their dirty laundry outside.

The ladies, who were part of the Showmax reality TV show, Real Housewives Of Lagos, dragged themselves on Twitter.

Ojo tweeted: “Thank God I did that podcast with Chioma, just finish watching d reunion part2 & I can see a lot a said was edited & removed @ShowmaxNG I walked in on Chioma & Caro’s initial argument in d room in Dubai, none needed to tell me anything & Caro’s fake gift was returned #RHOLagos.

“Never have I seen an old crocodile believe in her own lies……. and old woman calling her mate old bcos she believe in her head that she’s 10 years younger…. @HrmCarolyna you are delusional mate #RHOLagos.”

In a swift response, Hutchings called out the mother of two, describing her as an old crocodile.

She replied: “When you are desperate for a mean girls clique, you will cook up anything to recruit them ( old crocodile) .. if I have anything mean to say to you trust me it will be straight from my mouth … as a one-man squad zero Fffs given from here #theRoyals#RHOLagos.”