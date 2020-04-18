Nollywood Actress, Yewande Adekoya, popularly known as Kudi Klepto, took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her new baby girl on Friday.

Adekoya, who displayed her baby bump in a black see-through mesh dress and a pair of jean shorts, also congratulated her husband, actor cum movie producer, Abiodun Thomas.

The actress expressed her excitement and said she had stayed off the social media for a while due to the bundle of joy she was carrying, which has finally been delivered.

She said: “God, we give you all the glory, our joy knows no bound.

“Our little princess is here.

“Now you all know why I have been away from work and social media, I have been baking a bun in the oven.

“Welcome my love.

“Congratulations to us my love.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actress had featured in many Nigerian films, among which are: Fadaka, Omo Elemosho, Iyawo Adedigba and Kurukuru, with several awards to her credit.

NAN.