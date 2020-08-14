Though the originator of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, has been dead for over 20 years, the special genre of music still remains and it is now being played not only in Nigeria but worldwide by several international bands such as Antibalas, Kokolo Afrobeat Orchestra, The Shaolin Afronauts and Afrolicious.

That is what most likely informed the decision of Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo, to caution a New York post suggesting that American pop singer, Beyonce, made Afrobeat go international.

The New York post reads: “Beyoncé-endorsed Burna Boy makes Afrobeat go international.”

Apparently, the post annoyed the actress who took to her social media handle to educate the foreign publisher.

Jumbo wrote: “I love Beyonce as the next person but you are wrong with this. Beyonce-endorsed Burna Boy ‘makes’ a whole AFROBEAT go international such a think piece let down by the headline. Do better.”