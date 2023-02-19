Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, tongue lashes ex-husband over son

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has called out her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for allegedly spreading lies about her and being a deadbeat father.

Since their divorce in 2017, the ex-couple had made headlines for constantly jumping on each other’s throats.

Trouble started after Churchill celebrated their son’s seventh birthday.

Both parents took to the social media to express their joy.

After Churchill’s post, Dikeh took to Instagram to share snapshots of her conversation with him, detailing the alleged “lies” and misinformation that her ex-husband has shared about her.

She detailed how Churchill and his family claimed they won the child’s custody in a court case, but they decided to leave the child for her.

She said she was the one who won the case and that Churchill was just lying.

Dikeh added that her ex-husband was ordered to pay for their son’s Child Support fees but paid four months because he told the court he was broke.

The actress further revealed that Churchill has never taken any responsibility for the welfare of their son, yet he brags online about how much he does.

She detailed how she was the one carrying the family financially with her ex-husband doing nothing, and even when he got his first “Yahoo money” he never did anything for her.

Dikeh said she regrets having Churchill as the father of her child as he is the worst thing that ever happened to her.

She stated that she wakes up every day apologising to her child for having him as his father.

She concluded that she will make sure her son doesn’t ever need a dime from him or his name.

It will be recalled that Dikeh parted ways with Churchill in 2017, two years after their wedding in 2015, over allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affairs.