Nollywood actress to Portable: My heart beats only for you

Omobolarinde Akinyanju, a Nollywood actress and fourth wife of street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has confessed her love to him.

The actress, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, made the confession in a post on her Instagram page over the weekend.

Akinyanju wrote: “Wow, it’s already been two years of courtship with you, Ayomi (My Joy).

“I bless the day I met you again, because you have been my happiness ever since and I am so happy I chose you.

“I have never regretted choosing because I wasn’t forced on you and I love you for no reason or condition.

“I thank God for standing by us through thick and thin.

“I pray for His wisdom, knowledge and understanding that we need for this relationship to keep moving for good and never let us get tired of each other.

Also Read:

“Okikiola mi, you are not perfect neither am I but I pray God keep guiding us on the right path and make us a perfect match for each other forever.

“I love you so much.

“My feelings for you have been as strong as the rock that can’t break easily.

“Words can’t explain how much I cherish you Ayomi, loving you less is a sin.

“I want to be yours forever till death do us apart.”

Post Views: 0