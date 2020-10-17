Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has dismissed reports that her mother, Carol Afegbai, who is a retired Police Officer, killed and hurriedly buried a student of the University of Benin in 2013.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video on her Instagram page blasting Nigerians who were attacking #EndSARS protesters over what they wore to the protest grounds.

However, shortly after posting the video, Nigerians went on Twitter to accuse her mum of killing a UNIBEN student in May 2013.

They questioned the actress’s moral justification to call for an end to police brutality when her mum was also accused of the same offence.

While reacting to the allegation, Afegbai took to her Instagram page to clear her mother’s name.

According to the award-winning actress, her mum never killed anybody.

She also stated that another officer, Amadin Idahosa, was found guilty of the murder and was currently serving life imprisonment sentence.

She said: “My spirit will not be dampened by the death threats and cyber bullying.

“I am a Nigerian youth and we deserve a better Nigeria and I will continually fight until it is fixed.

“As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/CD/24C/2014.

“He is currently serving his jail term at the Oko Prison, Benin, although he has appealed the matter up to the Supreme Court.

“My spirit will never be broken. I will fight for justice and against the system that have put all of us into this mess.

“#endsars #endpolicebrutality.”

Afegbai also shared photos of the court papers to back up her claim.