Nollywood actress speaks after release of her nude videos, photos by ex-lover + Video

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has spoken for the first time after the release of her nude videos and photographs by her estranged lover, George Wade.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wade had created a WhatsApp group and shared nude videos and photos of the actress.

The videos and photographs were shot by Wade inside Njamah’s home, including in one instance the bathroom, while she was having her bath.

But speaking for the first time in a video posted on Twitter by Chucks Chyke: @RealChuckschyke, Njamah said: “Love you guys.

“I’m good.

“Thank you guys for all the love, support and messages and visits.

“I’m alive.

“I came out alive and I’m able to speak out.

“So many women are hiding under this torture, this torment.

“Last last, we move.

“I’m excited about my freedom.”

Njamah had in 2022 parted ways with Wade over allegations of physical abuse.

However, Wade took it in bad fate, threatening the actress.

He said in a video: “You actually don’t know what’s coming.

“Trust me.

“I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming.

“Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke.

“But trust me it’s not a joke.

“I know your day-to-day activities.

“I know everything you do on a daily basis.”

Then followed the creation of the WhatsApp group where Wade added Bloggers and some other persons for the release of the nude videos and photos of Njamah.

Not long after that, Wade became repentant, saying he did it because of the things he was told Njamah said.

He said in his latest video: “I am just confused, you know.

“When you said I couldn’t travel and people start telling me that, I was just laughing.

“Like seriously?

“I swear to God I just miss you.

“Seriously, I just miss you.

“That’s the real truth.

“There is no joke about that.

“But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel.

“Don’t do that.

“I beg you please.

“It is very wrong.”