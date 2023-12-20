Nollywood actress speaks about ordeal with wicked family members, friends, aides

Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe, while celebrating her wedding anniversary on December 20 took a trip down memory lane as she reflected on the wickedness she and her husband, Kingsley Kelly, faced from trusted family members, friends and domestic workers.

The talk show hostess took to her Instagram account to talk about her ordeal on Wednesday.

Eseigbe wrote: “What can I say? A lot of wickedness has happened all through these past years from trusted family members to ungrateful staff we raised to domestic help who we gave space but wanted to occupy the entire house to friends who we supported and were there for when there was nothing but showed their awful colours just when they saw tiny oil wells that they didn’t know was shallow.

“Today I give God Almighty the praise for bringing us this far and showing us so much love and mercy. Take all the glory Lord for all your blessings and testimonies and miracles. Thank you most especially for your presence always.

“Also Thank you to all our genuine well-wishers, family, friends, colleagues, fans, and of course our awesome clients all through the years. We love you. Happiest wedding anniversary to us #THEKERRYS. Thank God We are still standing tall. #ItcanonlybeGOD.”

Also, the talk show hostess and her husband, Kingsley, welcomed their second set of children, twin baby girls – Isabella and Christabel Kerry.

The duo welcomed their second set of children two years after welcoming their first daughter, Gracelyn Kerry.