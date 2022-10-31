Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale bags Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

The renowned thespian divulged the development in an Instagram post where she shared photos from the event.

She was honoured by the Estam University, an English-speaking institution in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Sobowale bagged Doctor of Philosophy.

Announcing a new dispensation while she expressed gratitude to the varsity, Toyin Tomato wrote: “Welcome to a new dispensation, Sola Sobowale is now a Doctor.

“Big thank you to Estam University for this honour #DoctorOfPhilosophy.”