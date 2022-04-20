Nollywood actress Rita Dominic holds traditional wedding

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has held her traditional wedding with her hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

The popular Nollywood actress recently held her bridal shower ahead of the much-talked-about wedding.

The traditional wedding took place in Dominic’s home state, Imo, on April 19, 2022.

Dominic’s first outfit for the day was one of the symbolic Igbo traditional outfit.

The ceremony was attended by friends, colleagues and well-wishers of the couple.

She and her partner, Fidelis Anosike, got engaged earlier in April.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower.

The private event saw some of Nollywood’s actresses and actors.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day 2020, social media went agog after she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike, who is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.