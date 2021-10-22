Nollywood actress reacts to claims she stormed daughter’s school with thugs

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has responded to claims that she stormed her daughter (Purity)’s school to assault her teacher with thugs.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram page to call out a teacher in Purity’s school.

Mercy in her post alleged that one of the teachers had constantly bullied Purity and even told her to her face that she doesn’t like her mother.

The actress stated that she doesn’t care if anyone doesn’t like her, but that transferring the hatred to her child is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user, Nancy Chidera, took to the platform to counter Mercy’s claim, stating that Mercy and her husband stormed the school to attack the headteacher because their daughter was corrected for allegedly physically attacking her classmate.

She alleged that Mercy instigated her daughter to fight and cause havoc in her new school and that when the teacher cautioned her for it, Mercy came to fight the teacher.

Chidera claimed that Mercy’s child was sent out of her former school because of the actress’s attitude and because she didn’t train her children well.

She said that Mercy’s daughter twisted a fellow student’s hand and the teacher called both students to reconcile them, but Mercy came to school the following day to confront the teacher about it.

Chidera alleged that while Mercy confronted the teacher, the latter never said a word back to the actress, but she still called her husband who came to the school with three bodyguards to fight the teacher.

But Mrs Okojie refuted the allegations.

The mother of four explained that she met with the teacher two weeks ago and she was very mean towards her.

She said she visited the school and asked where the library was so she could go and pick her child.

She noted that the response she got from the said teacher was disrespectful and that she mentioned it to her husband who made her understand that not everyone would like her due to the nature of her job.