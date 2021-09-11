Nollywood actress Okojie makes 100 most influential African women’s list

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has made it unto the list of 100 influential African women and was also named in Google’s most searched list.

The renowned actress said she was so excited by the recognition, taking to her Instagram page to celebrate.

She used @mercyjohnsonokojie to announce the good news with an emotional video in which she expressed gratitude to fans for supporting her after achieving major milestones.

According to the mother of four, her fans had continued to show love and support for her brand, pushing her to be better.

Okojie said: “I just wanted to say thank you so much to 11 million of you.

“You guys rock, you guys pushed my brand forward every step of the way.

“I’m so grateful, there’s no me without you, and don’t you ever think for one minute that I take you guys for granted.

“I’d never. Don’t stop loving my brand, don’t stop supporting, and don’t stop pushing. You guys rock.”

Okojie said the recognition called for a great reason to celebrate because she has added more feathers to her hat.

“Thanks for loving me through the years. I love you all too! No me without you. Giveaway loading,” the actress added.

The actress made the list alongside other influential women, including Aisha Yesufu, Angelique Kidjo, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Okojie is an award-winning, multi-talented Nigerian actress.

She is a popular Nollywood actress, who is loved by many because she seamlessly fits into any assigned role.

She is an embodiment of humility as well as one of the “most real” personalities in the movie industry, also involved in several personal businesses, including her trademark kitchen talk show.

Okojie is the Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on entertainment, arts and culture.

She is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie and their marriage is blessed with four kids.