Prominent Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has bagged an international appointment as International Peace Ambassador.

Though she did not announce the body that conferred the award on her, the actress made it known on social media.

Ezeonu made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “INTERNATIONAL PEACE AMBASSADOR. ANOTHER FEATHER TO MY CAP. THANK YOU LORD. Now I am Amb. chief Ngozi Ezeonu.”