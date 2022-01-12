Nollywood actress narrates experience as Arik Air plane ‘crash lands’

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has narrated how she and other passengers narrowly escaped death when an aircraft belonging to Arik Air reportedly crash landed on Wednesday.

According to her, the aircraft was on its way to Asaba, the Delta State capital, from Lagos State when it developed fault.

It thus crash landed in a remote area.

The actress took to Instagram to share her near death experience, while thanking God for saving their lives.

She wrote: “What God cannot do does not Exist!!!!

“My covenant with God is strong and He never lies!!

“Thank you Jesus!!

“Arik @flyarikair God punish you and your ill mannered crew with demonic tongues.

“The male air host told me at the beginning of the flight that I should put my box under the chair, that it will save me incase of a crash, I said stop talking negatively, we will not crash in Jesus name!!! only Jesus can save me!!!

“He said there is nothing like Jesus keep fooling yourself and i said to him, Only a FOOL says theres no God.

“They freaking knew the aircraft was faulty!! Damn!!!!! Bring out my luggage let me go catch another flight.

“Lousy Bunch.”