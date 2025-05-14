Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen is dead, cause of death

Prominent Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, is dead, with the cause of her death revealed.

The news of the death of the body positivity advocate, was broken by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi, on Wednesday.

According to Oloketuyi, Stephen died on Tuesday in Lagos.

In a post on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead.

“She died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding.

“Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”

